FG restates commitment to lift more Nigerians out of poverty, unemployment

The Federal Government on Monday reiterated its commitment to lift more Nigerians, especially Ekiti residents out of poverty and unemployment this year.

The Manager, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in Ekiti, Mr Tomi Ikuomola gave the assurance at the closing of the agency’s training for entrepreneurs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the entrepreneurship development training was tagged, “dentification of Business Opportunities’’.

Ikuomola said the training was aimed at sensitising Nigerians, especially Ekiti residents on business opportunities in order to lift them out of poverty and unemployment.

“This training is aimed at opening the eyes of entrepreneurs to business opportunities.

“It is also a prerequisite to accessing the NIRSAL loans in order to expand businesses.

“The Federal Government is committed to moving thousands of Ekiti residents out of poverty and unemployment in 2021.

“I therefore, urged you all to take this training seriously, because it will assist in boasting your businesses,’’ Ikuomola said.

The SMEDAN boss admonished the participants to develop multifaceted businesses ideas.

Some participants at the training, Mr Ade Oluwole and Mrs Omolara Ajayi told NAN that the training had offered them an opportunity to learn a lot.

Thanking the government for the training, the participants said that it had exposed them to many opportunities that could make them employers of labour. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

