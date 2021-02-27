FG reopens Third Mainland bridge in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Saturday announced the reopening of Third Mainland bridge in Lagos after completed “rehab”.

The minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in a terse statement posted on his official Twitter handle stated: “ Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely — Babatunde Fashola (@tundefashola) February 27, 2021

