Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

FG opens Savings Bond for subscription at N1,000

On 2:52 pmIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

DMO, External borrowingThe Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered for subscription two years and three years Federal Government Savings Bonds at N1,000 per unit.

A circular on the official website of DMO states that the two years bond with Feb. 10, 2023 as due date would attract an interest rate of 4.214 per cent per annum.

The three-year bond, with Feb.10, 2024 as due date, will attract an interest rate of 5.214 per cent per annum.

The bond is subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, and subject to a maximum subscription of N50, 000,000.

The circular reads, “DMO on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria offers for Subscription and authourised to receive applications for the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond at the following interest rates:

“Two-Year FGN Savings Bond due Feb. 10, 2023: 4.21 per cent per annum, three-year FGN Savings Bond due Feb. 10, 2024: 5.214 per cent per annum.’’ DMO stated.

READ ALSO: Implement 15% budgetary allocation to health, NMA tasks FG

It listed opening date of the bonds as Feb. 1; closing date as Feb. 5, 2021 and settlement date as Feb. 10, 2021.

“Coupon payment dates are May 10, Aug. 10 and Nov. 10, 2021.’’

It assured that the bonds are backed by the “full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.’’

It called on interested investors to contact the stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents by the DMO. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!