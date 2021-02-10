Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal government has handed over 310 Kano State Indigenes repatriated from Saudi Arabia. About 319 Nigerians were reportedly stranded and were evacuated from the country.

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, the Director, Consular and Legal Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who received the returnees, noted that their quarantine period has elapsed.

The Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Mr Gabriel Odu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists yesterday.

According to him, “the returnees who were well catered for by the Federal Government have tested negative to corona virus before being discharged.

Receiving them on behalf of Kano State Government, the Director General Kano Investment Promotion Agency and Diaspora Hajia Hama Aware Mohammed expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for their untiring efforts.

Hajia Hama Mohammed gave assurance that all returnees will be well received, rehabilitated and reintegrated back to the society.

She said, “the State Government is ever ready to receive them and make home (Kano) better for them than where they came from through vocational education and skills acquisition.

The Returnees were all camped at the FCT Muslims Pilgrims Hajj, Abuja.

