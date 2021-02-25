FG creates self e-registration link for COVID-19 vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

In preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Federal Government has created a self e-registration link that would enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the Head, Public Relations Unit of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Mohammad Ohitoto, the e-registration link will be provided in the coming days.

Ohitoto said the Agency has also rolled out a nationwide training programme for health care workers that will be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination at the national and state levels.

According to him, “Over 13,000 health care workers have been trained at the national training of trainers in the first phase.

“This training involves participants from the national, state, and local government levels. By March 1, 2021, the training will be cascaded to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers will be trained.”

Ohitoto said the training programme was aimed at updating the skills of the healthcare workers in the effective handling, storage, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of their arrival.

Speaking, the Executive Director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib also enjoined Nigerians, particularly health care workers nationwide to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria

