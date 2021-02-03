FG approves Polytechnic for Cross River, releases N2b for takeoff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

The Federal Government has approved the establishment of a Polytechnic for Cross River State and it is to be situated in Ugep in the Northern part of the state.

To enhance its early take-off, the Federal Government has also approved the release of N2 billion for the project.

The new school, the first of its kind in that part of the country, is to take off in October this year and the approval has already been communicated to the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy Agba, who is the highest-ranking political leader in the Buhari administration from the state.

READ ALSO:

The approval letter with reference DHE/ Poly.49/C.1/11/354 dated January 29, 2021 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, reads in part: “I write to inform you that His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Ugep, Cross River State.

“Mr. President also approved a take-off grant of N2 billion for thenew polytechnic from the funding resources of TETfund and for the provision of core facilities for the immediate take-off. This has been duly conveyed to TETfund for implementation.

“In view of the above, technical team from the Federal Ministry Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) will soon visit your state to identify the site in Ugep and assess its readiness for commencement of academic activities in October 2021,” the letter said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: