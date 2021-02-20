Femi Adesina writes Obidike, congratulates him on his appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Publicity – Mr Femi Adsesina has facilitated with Obidike Chukwuebuka on his appointment as the Director General, Conference of APC Support Groups.

This was contained in a statement sent by Adesina. In his congratulatory message, Mr. Femi expressed confidence in Obidike on the new honorific position.

“He further noted that this is noble assignment, therefore, requires the leadership and coordination of a person with unquestionable character, unshakeable integrity and honest understanding of our party and believed that Obidike will do well as the DG of the support group and prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with more wisdom.

