Female cook, 2 others arrested for kidnapping in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

AN unidentified female cook and two others were, yesterday, arrested in connection with the kidnapping of one Emmanuel Piopio, who was abducted at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, according to police sources, was abducted last Sunday along Ekwerhe Road, Agbarho after which the kidnappers contacted one of his family members demanding a ransom for his release.

The hoodlums were said to have taken the victim in his white Lexus ES350 saloon car with number plate, KWL 663 BB, to an unknown destination from where they initiated the ransom negotiation with his family.

A police source at the Agbarho police station gave the names of the two male suspects as Ogaga Champion from Ododegho community and Evans Emogariemu from Oruorakpo community, all in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer were fruitless, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “After the victim was kidnapped, the matter was lodged at the Agbarho police station.

“Following intelligence information in partnership with the army and operatives of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, we were able to track the mobile number of one of the suspects.

“The arrest of the suspect further led to the arrest of other gang members at their den located inside the forest of Ophori-Agbarho community in Agbarho where the victim was being held.

“We were also able to rescue the victim, who had already spent roughly two days in the den of the kidnappers while efforts are currently on towards the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang.”

