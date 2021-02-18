FEC, Senate pay last respect to Jakande

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Lagos senators ask Buhari to name Gwarimpa Estate after him

… Jakande was a leading light for Yoruba nation —Afenifere

By Henry Umoru, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Prince Okafor

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, and the Senate, yesterday, paid their last respect to former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who passed away recently, honouring him with a minute’s silence.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, just before the commencement of the 34th virtual council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, in Abuja, called on members to stand up in honour of the departed.

The late Jakande served in the Federal Executive Council during the military era, between November 1993 and March 95, as Minister of Works and Housing.

Lagos senators ask Buhari to name Gwarimpa Estate after him

Similarly, the Senate, which also accorded Jakande a minute’s silence, described him as a true progressive who used his position to change the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Senators from Lagos State asked President Buhari to name Gwarimpa Estate in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, after the former Lagos State governor.

Senator Olamilekan, Adeola who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, noted that Jakande, as Minister of Works and Housing, conceptualised the construction of the estate, considered to be the largest in West Africa.

Jakande was a leading light for the Yoruba nation —Afenifere

On its part, the pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Jakande in Lagos.

The group extolled the legacies of Jakande, who they described as a true lover of the masses.

Supo Shonibare, who led the team, said: “Jakande’s record is yet to be met by any politician. His leadership aided the development of Lagos State.

