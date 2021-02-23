FBN Insurance donates to less-privileged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Iwunze

FBN Insurance Limited has donated various items to homes and hospice in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

In a statement, the company said it visited children at the Heritage Homes Orphanage (Lagos) and Rhema Orphanage Home (Port Harcourt).

Items such as food, beverages, toiletries, clothes as well as cash were donated to the children of the orphanage homes.

The company said it made a similar donation to the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Lagos.

Most of the items donated to the homes and hospice were largely raised through the company’s annual Staff Gift Drive, an in-house initiative that encourages staff to donate various items for a common cause.

The FBN Insurance Staff Gift Drive, which was incepted in 2015, is in its sixth year.

While appreciating the goodwill of the insurer, the Assistant General Manager, Heritage Homes Orphanage, Mr. Reuben Amara, said: “On behalf of the Board, Management and the entire members of the Heritage Homes Orphanage, we express our deepest appreciation to the Board, Management and the entire staff of FBN Insurance Limited for their kind donation towards the upkeep of the children in the Home.

“We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love, especially at this difficult time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The National President of the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, Mrs. Rose Mordi, also expressed the Foundation’s appreciation for the insurer’s donation.

In her statement, she said: “We are grateful for your support, concern, love and for the interest shown to our mission.

“We thank you from the depth of our hearts and pray that FBN Insurance continues to grow from strength to strength.”

