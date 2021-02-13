Fayemi condemns Yoruba-Hausa clash in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Worried at the violent clash between some Yoruba and Hausa traders in Shasha market, Ibadan Oyo State capital at the weekend, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has called on the warring parties to sheath their swords.

The violent clash had reportedly led to the death of some residents, destruction of properties, and displacement of people in the area.

Dr Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday, sympathised with the government and people of Oyo State, especially families that have lost lives and properties during the violent clash.

He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for taking immediate steps in arresting the carnage, including the declaration of curfew.

Governor Fayemi said regardless of the cause of the disagreement that led to the mayhem, a peaceful resolution of the conflict remains the best option.

READ ALSO: Oghenovo Edewor Foundation reiterates commitment to youth empowerment

He urged the Yoruba and Hausa traders in the area and in different parts of the country to see themselves as brothers and partners in progress, adding that disagreements should not always be allowed to degenerate into violence, maiming, and killing.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), warned that the Shasha crisis, if not curtailed, could ignite pockets of crises in different parts of the country, adding that that could be disastrous for the country.

“We do not need any act of violence leading to the unnecessary death of citizens. Now is the time for the leadership of various ethnic nationalities, trading groups, and security agencies to halt the orgy of violence in Shasha area and work towards ensuring peace in different parts of the country.

“We will enjoy enduring peace and progress through dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding for one another. Violence and attendant death and destruction would only spell doom for the country.

“While commending Governor Makinde for his timely intervention in the crisis, we also express our sympathy to families of the victims as well as those who have lost properties and businesses during the crisis.”, Fayemi added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: