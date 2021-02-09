Fayemi, a bridge builder – Akeredolu

In a message sent to the two-time governor and former minister, Governor Akeredolu specifically noted with delight that Fayemi’s service to national development, nation-building and humanity exemplifies trans-generational qualities that all should be proud of.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr John Kayode Fayemi as a bridge builder with an immeasurable wisdom to behold.

Akeredolu’s statement issued by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said in part “JKF as he’s fondly called, represents not just his generation; his qualities and positive impact on society are trans-generational to the effect that at 56, his age defies his God-endowed wisdom.

“A man of many parts, Fayemi exudes a combination of positively endearing qualities. As a scholar, his brilliance is worth celebrating and as an administrator, his exploits are alluring.

“Undoubtedly, JKF is worth celebrating for many reasons. His contributions to national development, nation building and his touch of lives are valuable attributes that have combined to make him greater and louder beyond cursory reflections.

Akeredolu said Fayemi “has made meanings to himself and those around him, in many forms. Governor Akeredolu wishes JKF many more years of service to his fatherland”.