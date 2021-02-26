Farouq expresses worry over Zamfara abduction

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned in totality the abduction of hundreds of female students in the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, by suspected bandits, in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Bashir Nura Alkali, the minister said the abduction happened barely few weeks after terrorists abducted students of Government Science College kagara in Niger State.

The minister expressed concern over the frequent abduction of innocent school children in the country.

READ ALSO:

She described the act as regrettable, inhuman and traumatic and should be condemned at all levels.

The statement released to the media by Rhoda Ishaku Iliya,Deputy Director Information,in the ministry quoted

Farouq as declaring that she “stands in solidarity with the parents and guardians of the children and prays for the safety and immediate release of their wards.”

“She assured the parents of Federal government determination in securing the safe release of their children, “the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: