Farouq expresses worry over Zamfara abduction

•Sadiya Farouq

By Joseph Erunke

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned in totality the abduction of hundreds of female students in the Government Girls’ Secondary School,  Jangebe in Talata  Mafara   Local Government  Area of Zamfara State, by suspected bandits, in the early hours of Friday.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Bashir Nura  Alkali, the minister said the abduction happened barely few weeks after  terrorists abducted students of Government Science College kagara in Niger State.

The minister expressed concern over the frequent abduction of innocent school children in  the country.

She described the act as regrettable, inhuman and traumatic and  should be condemned at all levels.

The statement released to the media by Rhoda Ishaku  Iliya,Deputy Director Information,in the ministry quoted

Farouq as declaring that she “stands in solidarity with  the parents and guardians of the children and prays for the safety and immediate release of their wards.”

“She assured the parents of Federal government determination in  securing the safe release of their children, “the statement added.

