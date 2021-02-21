Farmers/ herders clashes: Ogun delivers first batch of palliative

Kindly Share This Story:

Barely twenty Four hours after the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun announced that his administration would provide palliative to the victims of the recent conflict between herders and farmers in the Ogun West Senatorial District of the state, the state government has made bold its promise by delivering the first batch of foodstuffs for the affected victims in the area.

The Chairman, Subcommittee on palliative who is also the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon. Olaolu Olabimtan, disclosed that the Committee was in the area to deliver the palliative as promised by the governor, adding that the gesture was a sign of better things to come.

Olabimtan who also noted that a lot would still be done to bring succour to people in the area in terms of more palliative, added that the committee would also look at ascertaining the cost of things that have been lost in the conflict, as well as the value, as government was taking a holistic approach at making the people comfortable.

“The governor made a promise that relief materials by way of food items and palliative will be given to the people affected by the conflict and here we are on behalf of the governor to deliver the first consignment of this relief materials. of cause you can be sure that it is a sign of better things to come, like I said, this is the first consignment, a lot more will still be coming”.

“Also, there will be issue of acertaining the cost, what have been lost and how much is the value of what we have been lost, with a view of giving further relief, because what has been lost is not only source of livelihood, people have lost their homes and businesses,” he said.

In his remark, the Transition Committee Chairman, Yewa North Local Government, Bankole Babatunde David while appreciating the State governor for fulfilling the promise he made barely twenty four hours ago, promised that the palliatives will get to both the farmers and herders who suffered loss during the clash me.

The team had the Commissioner for Special Duties; Barr. Femi Ogunbanwo, Commissioner for Housing; Jagunmolu Omoniyi and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties; Kehinde Onasanya.

