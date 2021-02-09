Farmers/Herders clash: Implement assembly recommendations, former lawmaker urges Gov Abiodun

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr Job Akintan, a former lawmaker in Ogun, has appealed to Gov. Dapo Abiodun to implement recommendations of the state 5th Assembly on crisis between farmers and herders in the state.

Akintan, a former Minority Leader in the Ogun House of Assembly, made the appeal in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said that the implementation of the recommendations would assist in bringing lasting solution to the crisis.

Akintan recalled that a committee headed by the former Deputy Speaker, Tokunbo Oshin, was set up by the 5th Assembly to look into the farmers and herders clashes in Ketu communities of Yewa North.

He also recalled that during the clashes, lives were lost and property destroyed, adding that the recommendations of the committee were not implemented by the state government.

Akintan explained that part of the recommendations were compensation to the victims of the crisis, provision of basic amenities such as portable water and good roads to the affected communities.

He said that other recommendations were to strengthen the security network of the area, registration of herdsmen by the state government, composition of “Farmers/Herders Stakeholders Forum’’ and creation of grazing routes.

Akintan urged Gov. Abiodun to liaise with the 9th Assembly to implement those recommendations as they would go a long way in addressing the crisis in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: