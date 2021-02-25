Fani-Kayode: Focus on governance leave opposition members alone, Secondus warns APC

Vanguard Logo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has Thursday, cautioned the ruling party to focus on the task of governance, rather than looking for opposition members to poach ahead of 2023.

He said this at a reconciliatory meeting with former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

“We advise our brothers on the other side, especially some of these governors and leaders of APC that they should face the business of governance. Jumping around and looking for critical stakeholders of our party to poach will not resolve the issue of security or economy.

“They are aware that security has broken down, the economy has broken down. They should face that business for which they were elected,” he said, even as he commended Fani-Kayode for staying put in the PDP.

“Our brother is firm and a man of his word. There is no amount of trick that will make him sway otherwise. He is firm with PDP and we are back to business while will prepare for 2023.

Former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki also told newsmen that Fani-Kayode will continue to remain in the PDP, a party he described as a united family.

Other PDP stalwarts at the meeting were Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), national organizing secretary of the party; Hajia Mariya Waziri, national woman leader, Ibrahim Tsauri, national secretary of the party, amongst others.

