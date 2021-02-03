FACAN to share 10,000 tons of Cashew nuts to Edo North Farmers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Chairman, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria, (FACAN), Edo State chapter, Mr. Enahoro Ojiefoh, has said that the association will distribute ten thousand tons of cashew nuts to farmers in Edo North within four years.

He disclosed this yesterday in Benin during a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperative and Employment, Mr. Edionwe Joel.

He said cashew nuts have become highly sought after both locally and internationally saying that Edo state farmers should capitalize on its easy nature of cultivation to make a good fortune from it.

He said “There are more than one hundred persons buying cashew nuts from Ogbomosho and the farming of cashews started this year at the rate of 350 per metric tons. What is the value of Cashews for the export market?

“Cashew is a darling plant for every investor because for example, the money you are investing in the palm oil plants, you don’t invest 50 percent of such money in cashews.

“And if you put Palm Oil together, the shalf, nuts, they are not equal to the value of cashews nuts.

“Cashews can stay on its own for many years and don’t need care like cocoa and Palm Oil plants

“So, what we are doing in FACAN, is to bring in investors and farmers together and tell them the value of Cashew nuts.

“Edo North is already typing into this opportunity. The last time is Leventist Farm, we were able to get some cashew nuts from them. This year, FACAN is also moving ahead in targeting ten thousand tons of Cashew nuts to be distributed to farmers in Edo North for free within four years”.

The state chairman of FACAN further said the state was blessed with vast land which should be put into good use for agricultural purposes just as he pleaded with the state government to collaborate with the body so that there could be enough farm produce to be exported internationally adding that the state does not have enough farm produce to be exported.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperative and Employment, Mr Edionwe Joel, commended FACAN for keying into the state government’s policy of job creation.

He however assured FACAN of the government’s willingness to provide the needed policy framework and the enabling environment for it to succeed in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

