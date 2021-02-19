Eyefia emerges acting chairman Delta PCRC

Kindly Share This Story:

An Acting Chairman has emerged for the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Delta State Comrade Oliver Eyefia on Thursday was announced as the new PCRC boss in the state and to take over from Comrade Prosper Ojoh.

The announcement was made during an Extraordinary Meeting of the PCRC, Delta Command at the Police Officer’s Mess, Okwe Asaba, where the 8 Area Commands, some Divisions across the state and over 30 DPOs were in attendance at the instance of the meeting convened by the Zone 5 Benin PCRC, under the leadership of Chief Amb Dr Odet Odjuvwumiderhi JP aka Bravo as the Chairman who also is the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Police Relations (who was also present).

Also, the National Vice Chairman PCRC South-South, Dcn. Kenneth Utununyo was in attendance.

Eyefia was formally presented as the Acting Chairman of the PCRC Delta State Command.

Before now, he served as the Vice-Chairman in the state and Chairman, PCRC, Sapele Area Command.

In a chat, Comrade Eyefia while thanking God for the elevation, promised to rebuild PCRC in the state and pursue making PCRC Delta State Command take its rightful place of partnership with the police and other critical stakeholders and as well conscientize members that with love and team spirit PCRC can do better.

Furthermore, he commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Ali for his support of the PCRC since he assumed office.

