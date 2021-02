Kindly Share This Story:

Popularly known as Minister of Defence, Yisa Sofoluwe, is dead.

Yisa Sofoluwe was on life support at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, for some days before he passed on.

He was said to have suffered an ailment that affected his brain.

Sofoluwe won about 40 caps for the national team in his time.

Kindly Share This Story: