Ex-DSS Director-General fixes potholes on Unical roads

By Emma Una – Calabar

The former Director-General, Department of State Security Services, DSS, Mr Ita Ekpenyong has undertaken to fix the potholes that riddle roads in the University of Calabar

The project which is being handled by Essien Ita Itam Educational Trust Fund owned by Mr Ekpenyong presented a cheque to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Florence Obi for fixing roads in the institution on Tuesday.

Speaking while presenting the Cheque to the Vice-Chancellor, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Chief Gersh Henshaw, said the organisation is delighted to identify with the first female Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

“Our Foundation is poised to contribute its quota towards the development of the institution hence the donation, which is meant for fixing of potholes in the institution to ease movement of vehicles on campus”.

He said the University of Calabar is a renowned institution and roads on the campus should be smooth to make for hitch-free movement by staff and students

“The Teacher Essien Ita Itam Educational Trust Fund is a nonprofit organisation with the mission to improve educational facilities and award of scholarships to indigent students in tertiary institutions to promote academic excellence across the three senatorial districts of the state”.

He disclosed that the extension of the Foundation’s scholarship scheme to tertiary institutions and the gesture to the University of Calabar is in memory of retired DSS boss wife, also a co-promoter of the Foundation, Mrs Temitope Ita, who passed on on March 13, 2019.

Henshaw, who expressed confidence in the ability of the Vice-Chancellor to turn the tide for the good of the institution, urged her not to hesitate to call on the Foundation whenever the need arises.

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, thanked the Foundation for the kind gesture and assured that the money will be put to good use.

Prof. Obi who described, Ekpenyong Ita, son of a legendary Teacher, as a ‘Dependable Friend’ of the institution said posterity will be kind to him for the philanthropic gesture towards the institution and the society at large.

Recalling how he facilitated the deployment of security operatives to stop hoodlums from further destruction of the University property during the #Endsars protest, the Vice-Chancellor said, “it is not easy to have people help the University”.

“Ekpenyong Ita is a good friend of the University. He has done so much to support us. A call to him, turned things around for us during the Endsars protests because the destruction would have been worse than what we saw.

“The Money would be put to good use. The potholes will be fixed in a few days,” the VC assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria

