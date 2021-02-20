Breaking News
Translate

Everton end long wait for derby win over Liverpool

On 11:07 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Everton enjoyed their first Premier League win at Liverpool since 1999 with a 2-0 victory at Anfield, condemning Juergen Klopp’s fading champions to a fourth straight home defeat.

The win moved seventh-placed Everton, who had not won in 20 attempts in the league against their Merseyside rivals, level with Liverpool on 40 points.

Brazilian Richarlison put Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead in the third minute with a cool finish after a delightful through ball from James Rodriguez.

READ ALSO: Fernandes at the double as Man Utd beat Everton

An 83rd minute penalty from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled to have been brought down by Trent Alexander-Arnold, made sure of the win for Everton.

Liverpool have not lost four home matches in a row in the league since 1923. (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!