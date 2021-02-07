ESN vs Security: Why I visited monarch – Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Former governor Rochas Okorocha and the Senator Representing Imo West Senatorial district, yesterday assured the traditional ruler of Uzoubi Umuna Autonomous Community in Orlu local government, Eze Boniface Okereke, that he (Okorocha) would assist him (Okereke) in making sure his petition get to the relevant authorities regarding the humiliation the monarch said he suffered in the hands of security during the clashes between combined security operatives and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, in the area.

Okorocha made this assurance when he visited Eze Okereke, at his palace in Orlu local government of Imo state.

The senator said he came to visit the victims as a result of the recent bloody clashes between ESN and Security operatives as well as to assist them with some palliatives.

Okorocha said: “I want to announce the setting up of 7-man Committee to be headed by the immediate Past Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University, Professor Adaobi Obasi. The Presidents-General of the two Communities mostly affected by the incident are members of the Committee.

“The Committee, among other functions, would manage the Cash I have made available and other palliatives that would also be available, to ensure that the affected families benefit. The Committee would also reconcile all those affected by the development.

“I have also given Scholarship to the five Children who lost their mother in the incident, and the Children of the man who also lost his life. The boy who sustained serious injury would also enjoy the Scholarship.”

“The letter submitted by the traditional ruler, Eze Okereke over the humiliation he suffered in the hands of Security Personnel, would also be sent to the relevant authorities,” Okorocha added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

