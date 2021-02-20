ESN vs Military: Decentralise power to solve Nigeria’s security woes, Ohanaeze tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to restructure, renegotiate and decentralize power to solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges.

Obiozor, spoke at the palace of the traditional ruler of Amaifeke in Orlu local government area of Imo state, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, as he came to ascertain the security situation in the area after the military/Eastern Security Network clashed.

The Ohanaeze PG, used the opportunity to declare the stand of the association that “We are glad there is peace in Orlu zone and that people are carrying out their normal duties. We appeal to the leaders of Orlu to maintain peace in Orlu, a zone traditionally known for being the most peaceful in Imo state.

“Our position is that no matter how bad Nigeria problems may be only a peaceful solution will be best to guarantee Nigeria unity. This can be achieved through restructuring, renegotiated, decentralized or through power devolution.

“Insecurity in the country is real and must be treated as a matter of national emergency. In this context, I congratulate the Southeast governors and government on the Anti-open grazing ban.

“Those who preach or prefer the military solution to Nigeria problems are today, equally as a threat to Nigeria unity as a threat to Nigerian unity as those enemies they are fighting,” Obiozor said.

Responding, Eze Okeke said: “Orlu is a place that welcome visitors things that happened in Orlu is shocking. Instead of these people, to stay in the forest to do the things they come out in Orlu town where people are living. This is not expected of them.

“It is very wrong and sad that we wake up in the morning and started hearing that a policeman, Army officers were killed and their guns are taken away. This is not what Orlu is known for.

“I want to ask our people if what is happening in Orlu is good. our brothers and sisters living outside the Igboland should look into it. But I want to commend the governor of Imo state, he did the right thing by taking action that stopped further damages.

“As it is now, there is no problem in Orlu. Let me thank the governor for his intervention if not the situation would have gone out of control.”

