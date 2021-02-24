Environmental protection: Lagos partners agency on e-waste mgt

Kindly Share This Story:

..Lists 30 collection points

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has embarked on holistic partnership with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, to encourage proper handling and management of e -waste in the state.

According to the Managing Director, Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, 30 pick-up locations have been identified for smooth kick-off of the scheme with strict observation and compliance of safety guidelines in line with global best practices.

“The scheme is leveraging on the established foundation of LAWMA which is recognised, even beyond the shores of Nigeria. The state would provide conducive environment, in addition to robust monitoring system to ensure success and continuity of the scheme. This laudable initiative will shape the future of waste management, create job opportunities and importantly promotes harmonious public-private initiative that is beneficial to all,” Odumboni said.

General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, expressed the readiness of relevant stakeholders in the history making project adding that the team has developed a framework for sustainable e-waste management through aggressive advocacy campaign on attitudinal change, manufacturer’s behavior with attention on non-availability of adequate information to the end line user of products and likely dangers inherent in indiscriminate disposal of electronic waste in an unfriendly manner.

“Lagos has been picked to test run the scheme, therefore all hands must be on deck for the success of the project, its continuity and extension to other states of the federation, Fasawe stated.

Director, Inspection and Enforcement, NESREA, Mrs. Miranda Amachree, disclosed that the choice of Lagos as the pilot state for the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) project was not by accident but in its recognition as an environmentally friendly state and commercial hub centre of the nation and therefore should not be allowed to degenerate into a dumping ground for all sort of unwanted electronics.

