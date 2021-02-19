EndSARS Inquiry: Wike receives report indicting SARS officials

Kindly Share This Story:

…Challenges IGP to justify FG seriousness by implementing recommendations

… Sets 5man committee to extracts white paper from a report

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Friday challenged Inspector General of Police, IGP, Adamu Mohammed, to justify the Federal Government’s seriousness in setting up nationwide #EndSARS Judicial Commissions of Inquiry by implementing emanating recommendations.

Wike declared the challenge when the commission of inquiry in Rivers State, chaired by Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (rtd) submitted its report to the Governor at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Uriri had told the Governor that the commission received 190 petitions, struck out 82 for lack of due diligence or jurisdiction and eventually considered 108 of them.

Also read:

He noted that policemen who committed a crime against Rivers people, especially Mr Akin Fakorede and cohorts do not have any affinity with the State.

He stated, “It is noteworthy that our commission has the highest number of petitions in the federation. Lagos has 210 petitions while we have 190. Lagos is still there but by the grace of God, we are here presenting this report to you.

“It is our opinion that this figure represents the highest degree of total disregard of law and order by law enforcement agencies in the State.”

Governor Wike spontaneously empanelled a 5man committee to extract White Paper from the report of the commission that investigated Human Rights Abuses, Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings by now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

He said, “The truth of the matter is I am not sure the present Inspector General (IG) is out to fight insecurity. Now, he has appointed a new Police Commissioner for political patronage.

“If at the end of the day, we come out with the White Paper and the Attorney General sends it to the police to implement or to prosecute as the case may be, will it be implemented?

“That is why I am challenging the IG and the new CP to make sure that they justify that the Federal Government is serious about telling states to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the brutality of the police and the security agencies.”

The committee the Governor appointed to come up with the White Paper include Rivers Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor; Head of Service, Rufus Godwins, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo- Aguma, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, and Commissioner for Energy, Dr Peter Medee.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: