EndSARS: Akuchay’s ‘We Rise’ inspires movement for change

By Juliet Ebirim

When you listen to any of the songs from fast-rising artiste Akuchay, the underlying messages are awakening. Her conscious music, whether up-tempo or mellow, will make you dance and sing-along, but most importantly, they are inspiring.

Her sound is a mash-up of Afro-pop and soul with a central uplifting content that resonates with her legion of music fans across the world – a blend of conscious music with gospel undertone.

Christened Akudia Uche Ezeiruaku, the songstress has since 2006 had a level of involvement in the Nigerian music industry. Earlier in her career, she was the pop princess who goes by the name Angelica and she held the industry spellbound with her 2006 hit single titled “My Naija Guy”. She went on to release a 15-track album.

Though Akuchay took a break to start a family and pursue a career as a Mental Health Worker and Social Justice Activist, her return as a performing artist was even more impacting. To announce her comeback, she released a contemporary gospel song “Praise Him”.

In an attempt to positively motivate people to commit to change during the #EndSARS protest, she released a song titled “We Rise”. Her words: “During the #ENDSARS protest, especially after the Lekki Massacre, my alter-ego as a conscious musician came into play. I released the song titled “We Rise”.

To positively motivate people to commit to change, I coined the term RISE-MENT. #Risement – (The change starts with me). The release of the song came in handy with a music video that gained traction on social media, receiving rave reviews. Some aggrieved folks even reported it on Youtube – We were shadowbanned. But at the end of the day, they made it available for viewing.”

Akuchay just dropped a new single titled “You Are God”. “I am also working on releasing an EP in the coming months. 2021 is about releasing conscious music” she revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

