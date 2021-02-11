Emulate my father, Jakande’s son begs leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

The son of late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Seyi Jakande, has urged present leaders to emulate his late father’s humanitarian endowments to society, which he exhibited when he was active in service as the governor of Lagos State.

Pa Jakande, the first Executive Governor of Lagos State and a former Minister of Works and Housing, died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 91.

Seyi, the third son of the late former governor, told NAN at the late Jakande’s residence that: “Though time constraint will not allow me to say much, my late dad’s legacy is out there and will speak for itself.

“My dad had a deep passion for service to humanity. That is what led his administration then to build low-cost housing units and public schools for the masses.

“This No.7, Bishop Street, Ilupeju, is the house he was living when he served as the governor of Lagos State and when he was also a minister until date before his demise.

“May his soul rest in peace,” his son said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahmad Jebe, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Islamic Matters, said that Jakande would be buried on Friday according to Islam rites.

