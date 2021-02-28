Empire VIP House on Wheels reality show berths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Empire Entertainment has launched the first of its kind exclusive reality TV show known as “Empire VIP House on Wheels”. The show will see twenty contestants carry out various tasks at different locations in order to build on their entrepreneurial skills.

The contestants known as ‘busmates’ will carry out their tasks while on the move using the Empire Exclusive Tour Bus fully equipped with home and kitchen appliances, toilet facilities, running water and beds.

Speaking at the grand prize unveiling recently, the creative director, Kingsley Ndubuokwu is popularly known as Babah Kay said the show is about training and empowering contestants in the area of entrepreneurship.

Also read:

“The show is unique and different as it’s the first reality show on wheels, contestants will be on the road as they carry out their tasks. This is unlike other reality shows where housemates are confined in a house for the entire period the show will last.”

The show host, Majesty Sampson said the show is about entertainment, lifestyle, entrepreneurship and public relations. “We decided to think outside the box. It’s not going to be like a regular reality show, as ninety per cent of it will be on the road. We’ll also bring in experts on finance, business management and entrepreneurship to educate contestants.

It’s not just about entertaining people, we want to impact on the youths as well ”

At the end of the show, three winners will emerge. The first will walk home with the sum of Five Million Naira and a brand new SUV. The Second will be rewarded with the sum of Three Million Naira Cash, while the third will be rewarded with a Two Million Naira Cash Prize.

Empire VIP House on Wheels is scheduled to kick off in April and will run for one month, allowing the general public to partake in the evictions by voting for their favourite Bus/Housemates.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: