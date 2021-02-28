Breaking News
Translate

Emir of Fika loses son

On 4:06 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Lawan condoles with Emir of Fika

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe State Council of Traditional Rulers over the death of his eldest son, Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa.

Lawan, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, also commiserated with the Fika Emirate and the entire people of Yobe over the tragic loss.

READ ALSO: Buni commends military for repelling Gujba attack

“I commiserate with our royal father, the Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammad Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa CON, over this painful and irreparable loss.

“I urge him to take solace in Allah who gives and takes away as he pleases.

“May Allah forgive the deceased his sins, accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the loved ones that he left behind,’’ Lawan stated. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!