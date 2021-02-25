Ekiti Govt restates commitment to teachers, students’ welfare

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State government, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, restated its commitment towards improving the welfare of teachers and students in the the state.

Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye, the Commissioner for Education, gave this indication when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Ekiti State chapter, visited her.

Aderiye expressed satisfaction with the relationship between the state government and the NUT, saying that such synergy had positively affected the education sector.

“As a government, we are committed to promoting the welfare of teachers, we urge our teachers to reciprocate this gesture by being more hardworking.

“We urge teachers in the state to continue to discharge their duties with all sense of responsibility, they should always be seen providing the right mentoring for the students,” she said.



Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, described teachers as moulders of destinies whose efforts remain crucial to the correction of societal ills.

Earlier, Mr Oke Emmanuel, NUT Chairman in Ekiti, said that the state government had been very committed to the welfare of teachers in the state.

“The government has done a lot to support teachers and the school system through prompt payment of salaries, release of running grants, and recruitment of teachers in primary and secondary schools,” he said.

He urged the government to involve teachers in taking decisions concerning the education sector.

“This will facilitate harmonious relationship. It will also trigger efficiency in the system,” he said.

