Ehingbeti 2021: 9mobile pledges support for Lagos Smart City initiative

By Prince Osuagwu

The Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, has said his company will support the ‘Smart City’ initiative of the Lagos State Government.

Sinfield at a panel session, Digital Transformation Solutions for Smart Cities at the Lagos State Economic Summit – Ehingbeti 2021, noted the significance of the Smart City Masterplan of Lagos State and how 9mobile would facilitate its realization.

He said: “At 9mobile, we are continually innovating, and smart city, smart building, and other IoT solutions will be delivered through the deployment of technologies and infrastructure. This will be made possible by collaborating with stakeholders to provide seamless access. Telecommunications is the foundation and the critical building block for the delivery of a smart city. It supports the delivery of digital transformation and inclusion and underpins how the goals of full financial inclusion for everyone will be realized,” he said.

He also noted that “one additional critical element will be the service management element. We should never lose sight that once envisioned, developed, and implemented, nothing ever works well or is sustainable without the necessary support teams to maintain and keep things working. There is a real need to focus on developing the skills and support framework and not just the appealing AI/ML and technology aspects.”

Sinfield highlighted the telco’s outstanding service quality and noted that digital and tech hubs are crucial for building talent. “At 9mobile, we have plans to further support an environment that enables creativity and visions to be realized by using our resources to build ICT development areas and sandboxes for entrepreneurs to develop their ideas for the future.”

He also highlighted the importance of big data and data mining as the lifeline of a smart city. “Data is the building block of the digital revolution, storing and profiling this for various uses will support the achievement of the necessary smart city automation. While discussions continue as to the extent to which humans can participate and provide real-time data input to the collective data feeding automated machine learning, first steps in this journey will rely on sensors and machine-based data which is much more reliable.”

