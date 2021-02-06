Breaking News
Egbesu’s deputy leader calls for substantive NDDC’s board , Amnesty Coordinator

NDDC: Group asks Buhari to halt Akwa's secret employmentBY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been urged  to  inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and also appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential amnesty office.

Deputy Leader of Egbesu Brotherhood, Priest Ellington made the appeal in Warri, Delta state, adding that President Buhari should investigate allegations linking  the National Security Adviser , NSA, Babagana Mungono with the  instability in  the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC ,  and the presidential amnesty office.

He said if  the NSA was  found to be  profiting from the  leadership instability in the commission and the presidential amnesty office,  as alleged he should be sacked.

Ellington said the continued running of the NDDC and the amnesty offices with those in acting capacities was unacceptable, adding that President Buhari should inaugurate a  board  for the commission and also appoint a substantive  presidential amnesty Coordinator .

He further urged the federal government to release properties of Chief Government Ekpemupolo  aka Tompolo that were seized   since all the allegations levelled against him had been quashed by a federal High court.

“We also express worry over the continuous systematic witch-hunt of High Chief  Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo that after winning a cas, e his assets remain withheld by the federal Government through the EFCC . This is sending  wrong signals to the people of the Niger delta”, he said.

He further called for unity among Ijaw to achieve the common good for Ijaw ethnic nationality.

