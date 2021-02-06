Egbesu’s deputy leader calls for substantive NDDC’s board , Amnesty Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and also appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential amnesty office.

Deputy Leader of Egbesu Brotherhood, Priest Ellington made the appeal in Warri, Delta state, adding that President Buhari should investigate allegations linking the National Security Adviser , NSA, Babagana Mungono with the instability in the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC , and the presidential amnesty office.

He said if the NSA was found to be profiting from the leadership instability in the commission and the presidential amnesty office, as alleged he should be sacked.

Ellington said the continued running of the NDDC and the amnesty offices with those in acting capacities was unacceptable, adding that President Buhari should inaugurate a board for the commission and also appoint a substantive presidential amnesty Coordinator .

He further urged the federal government to release properties of Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo that were seized since all the allegations levelled against him had been quashed by a federal High court.

“We also express worry over the continuous systematic witch-hunt of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo that after winning a cas, e his assets remain withheld by the federal Government through the EFCC . This is sending wrong signals to the people of the Niger delta”, he said.

He further called for unity among Ijaw to achieve the common good for Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Vanguard News Nigeria

