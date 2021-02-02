Effium/Ezza crisis: 20 guns, offensive weapons recovered

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ebonyi CP directs immediate prosecution of 50 warriors

By Peter Okutu

EBONYI State Police Command, yesterday, stated that it has recovered 20 pump action guns and many other offensive weapons from those arrested in connection with the crisis in Effium and Ezza Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with Vanguard , the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah who observed that peace has returned to the affected communities added that the Police had over the weekend escorted some members of the community back to their homes.

“They have embraced peace. They have agreed to drop their hostility against one another. Normalcy have returned to the affected communities. We escorted many of them back to their homes before we returned. The ones arrested are the warriors causing problems and destruction of properties.

“Those arrested are up to 50 warriors and we recovered not less than 20 pump action and other offensive weapons. The Commissioner of Police has directed that they will be charged to court.”

Vanguard reliably gathered that some political office holders arrested in connection with the ugly incident have been released by the Police while others are still in detention. Their release has enabled them visit their community for the purpose of preaching to their people.

In a related development, Hon. Anayo Edwin-Nwonu, Member, Representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency in the National Assembly has called on the state government, leaders of thought and stakeholders of the affected communities to do everything within their powers to put an end to the crisis.

In a statement captioned “A clarion call for restoration of peace in Effium community” and signed by the House of Representatives member in Abakaliki, Hon. Nwonu condemned the senseless killing and destruction of properties in the affected communities.

The statement read in part: “My attention has been drawn to reports of the crisis in Effium Community and the wanton killings and destruction of valuable property which pictures suffuse media platforms; and I hereby condemn it in totality.

“It is most worrisome that both Effium and Ezza-Effium people who have lived together as brethren for several decades have permitted misunderstandings, provocations or whatever prank of the devil to change them from their brothers’ keepers to mutual enemies.

READ ALSO:

“This situation is unacceptable and should stop without delay. Our brothers in Effium Community, whether Effium or Ezza-Effium are hereby reminded that human lives are sacred and properties which are results of positive human industry deserve protection. This is why God enacted the sixth, eighth and ninth commandments to protect human lives and property. I am certain that every human culture in Nigeria and Ebonyi State including those of our Effium and Ezza-Effium brothers has laws that protect human lives and property.

“May I on behalf of my family and constituents heartily condole all our brethren of Effium and Ezza-Effium in Effium Community who lost their loved ones even as I pray God to grant their souls peace. I equally sympathize with the injured and those displaced from their homes.

“Most importantly, I hereby charge Ebonyi State Government, security agencies, elders, leaders and youths of Effium and Ezza-Effium people in Effium Community to do everything within their powers to stop the war which nobody can win and put adequate measures in place to ensure protection of human lives and property and the return of peace in Effium Community.”

Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Ohaukwu concerned elites in Ebonyi State at the weekend called the attention the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to the stakeholders of Effium community who were arrested in connection with the bloody clash existing between the tribes of Ezza and Effium.

Recall that no fewer than eight persons were reportedly killed and hundreds of houses razed, as well as other valuable properties including cars, motorcycles worth millions of naria destroyed in the bloody clashes.

But the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi had in an attempt to quell the raging bloody clashes, invited prominent stakeholders of Effium community including the council chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Barr. Clement Odah, Mr. Chinedu Awo, a member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly among others, wherein he ordered their arrest in connection with the clashes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: