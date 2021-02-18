Vanguard Logo

EFCC uncovers another internet fraud training centre in Abuja

Suspects

By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Have uncovered yet another underworld ‘academy’ for the grooming of internet fraudsters.

The ‘academy’ located in Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, a suburb of Abuja, was discovered when operatives, acting on intelligence, stormed the base on Thursday February 18, and arrested 27 internet fraud suspects.

The coordinator of the ‘academy’ is said to be 30-year-old Emmanuel Clement, and his ‘students’ are mostly young school leavers, ladies inclusive, within the age range of 18 to 25 years.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

