EFCC: PFN commends President Buhari on Bawa’s nomination

Kindly Share This Story:

The Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN) has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group said the president has again confirmed his commitment to rid the nation of corruption by entrusting a youth to lead the war.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Kolawole Emmanuel, on Wednesday, the pro-democracy group said that Bawa is tailormade for the job, assuring that as tsar, he will revamp the anti-corruption agency.

The statement further noted that the rush with which looters and wailers set out to taint the nominee’s image even before screening by the Senate is a confirmation that Mr President got his act right as always.

The group, however, urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news, urging them to inoculate themselves against the series of other lies that those behind this campaign of calumny will attempt to use to mislead the nation in the days ahead until the Senate confirms the nominee.

While congratulating Bawa on his nomination, the PFN assured him that “Nigerians, particularly the youth whose future corruption threatens, are with him”.

The statement reads in part, “PFN remains grateful to President Buhari for the consistent manner in which he has resisted the pressure from looters and wailers that want him to abandon the war on corruption. They desire to return to the regime of business as usual, when they were able to corner the commonwealth for personal gains without anyone challenging them. We are confident that such an era is past and can never again return to Nigeria with a young person like Bawa set to entrench an anti-corruption legacy that has sight in the future.

“As we congratulate Bawa on his nomination, we assure him that Nigerians, particularly the youth whose future corruption threatens, are with him and he should not be swayed by the antics of those that are already in dread of the bite he is bringing to the anti-corruption war.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: