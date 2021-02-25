EFCC: Bawa’s vast experience’ll give corruption total knock out –  Obidike

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General – Conference of APC Support Group have hailed President Buhari on the appointment of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new EFCC Chairman and also thanked the Senate for speedy confirmation.

The Director General of APC conference of support group in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Johnson Okoye, described Mr. Barwa’s appointment as a sound judgment which is driven by merit, competence and integrity.

It is a major victory in bridging the age long gap that has existed between Nigerian Youth and government at various levels in the country.

Mr. Bawa being the first substantive chairman without a background in Nigerian police force, a feature which appears to be in line with one of the reported recommendations of the Ayo Salami panel which investigated the commission and Mr. Magu last year.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Chief Detective Superindent (DCDS), a position he has been holding since 2016 up till the time of his nomination as the anti-graft agency’s substantive chairman.

With about 17 years working with the EFCC as a detective, Mr Bawa has vast investigation experience and has been part of prosecution of advance fee fraud, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering and other economic and financial crimes related offences.

As the head of the EFCC’s investigations of Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke from 2015 till date, his team has recovered millions of dollars worth of properties in Nigeria, U.K., U.S.A, and U.A.E including 92 of such assets in Nigeria.

He also supervised several investigations leading to the recovery of assets in Nigeria, UK, USA, Switzerland, UAE and Canada.

The DG strongly believed that with Mr. Bawa’s vast experience and track records he will give corruption a total knock out and bring back integrity to public service.

He further praised the cohesion and unity exhibited by Senators on Monday which shows that our legislators are ready to work with the executives for the benefit of all Nigerians.

