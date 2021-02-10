Breaking News
Translate

Edo group calls for regional security outfit in south south

On 5:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

#EndSARS: Family petitions panel over extra-judicial killing of UNIBEN undergraduate

A social-cultural organization, the HeartBeat Professionals Association, has called on the governors in the south-south region to set up realistic modalities urgently to address the recent hostilities across the region.

The group made the appeal yesterday in a communique signed by its President Mr. Ikponmwosa Egharevba.

READ ALSOFEC okays N26.7b contracts in communication, water, information ministries

The statement read “In view of the recent hostility across the South-South in relation to the herdsmen and farmers issue, it is now imminent for the 6 South-South governors to jointly provide a workable solution such as the creation of a vigilante security network comparable to the South-West ‘Amotekun’ and the South-East ‘Eastern Security Network’.

“To restore peace and tranquility to the region, the South-South Vigilante will partner with other security forces. This has become imperative due to recent developments in most Edo forests and federal roads leading to the other southern states, where many people are killed, raped, and kidnapped for ransom. 

“It is crucial that the south-south governors respond quickly to this growing security challenge in the region by leveraging on their cordial relationships to build a long-term solution to the current challenges facing the region and Nigeria as a whole.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!