Ebonyi crisis: Security agents raid shrine, arrest 4, seize weapons

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A combined team of soldiers and other security forces has invaded a dreaded shrine in Ebonyi State and arrested several suspects believed to have spearheaded the Ezza-Effium violence that has claimed many lives and property and put the state on edge.

The breached shrine, according to security sources, served as a protective haven for the masterminds of the Ezza-Effium crisis, now being investigated by the government to determine whether it was induced by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra or other violent elements bent on disrupting public peace and order.

The sting operation, according to Vanguard source, was carried out by the Department of State Services in conjunction with the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Friday at Effium Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and resulted in the hauling of high caliber arms and ammunition.

One of the top officials, who was involved in the sting operation listed the weapons recovered from the suspects, who are now in custody, to include: AK-47 rifle, one G3 rile, one pump action rifle, one double barreled dane gun, five single barreled guns, two locally made pistols, one locally made revolver pistol and 592 different calibres of ammunition including those for General Machine Guns and Ak-47 rifles.

The Spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, neither confirmed nor denied the arrests and the raid on the dreaded shrine, which have however excited the traumatized members of the Ezza-Effium community, who have been under siege for some time now.

Afunanya, who promised to call our correspondent back for information on the situation, however said that there was nothing wrong in the joint operations between the army and the DSS but declined to give further details.

