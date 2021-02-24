Driver fleeing with stolen boss’s car arrested in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Attempt by a driver , Eyo Eta, to escape with his boss’s Toyota Highlander vehicle has been foiled by men of the Federal Highway Patrol, Ogun State , Tuesday night, following his arrest.

The driver was said to have been instructed to go pick the vehicle with plate number APP 467 GS from the mechanic to his boss’s house at an undisclosed area in Lagos, only to disappear with it.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the suspect was accosted by 9.30pm at Imeri juncture, in Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun . During interrogation on ownership of the vehicle, he said Eta could not give satisfactory response , thereby arousing suspicion.

He said : “ He was subsequently taken to the station for more questioning. It was at the station that he confessed to taking the car to Benin City unknown to owner of the car.

“The Divisional Police Officer , Ijebu Mushin, CSP Hillary Simire, placed a call to the owner of the car who identified himself simply as Omopariola. The owner explained on phone that the driver ran away with the vehicle from Lagos and that he had already reported the case to the Police.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID for further investigation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

