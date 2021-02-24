Don’t turn Imo into war zone — PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, has strongly condemned what it called “the horrific, violent and bloody battle, which recently occurred in the state, between supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma, where they were engaged in a bizarre sporadic shooting over the sealing of Royal Spring Palm Estate hotel by the government.”

The PDP position which came on the heels of last Sunday’s confrontation, was signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ogubundu Nwadike and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

His words: “It is highly disgusting that the present All Progressives Congress, APC, government in the state has turned Imo into a terror zone, theatre of war and conflict. In recent times, Imolites have had the most tragic and excruciating experience, ranging from the recent military invasion in Orsu, which led to loss of lives and properties, insecurity and other forms of gruesome attacks, leading to breakdown of peace and order in the state.

“The recent violence perpetrated by supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state, thereby toppling the atmosphere of saturated peace and tranquility.

“It is indeed, highly despicable that under the present administration, Imo State, which used to be the centre and cynosure of public peace and orderliness has turned into a jungle of terror where hooliganism, rascality, thuggery and abuse of the dignity of human peace have become the order of the day.

“The APC government in the state has created a Frankenstein monster which haunts the relative peace and social order in the state. Imolites are now living under fear and apprehension and can no more sleep with their two eyes closed.”

While saying that it was most disheartening that “Imo has become a laughing stock and object of mockery and caricature due to the present psychopathic leadership that is creating unnecessary tension and mortgaging the peace of the state”, Nwadike also recalled that only last week, Uzodinma invited the Nigerian Army to Orsu local council area and environs, “on what is purely a failure of intelligence gathering by appropriate security agencies, leading to the death of innocent civilians.”

The Imo PDP image maker further reasoned that “this fight has nothing to do with the welfare and wellbeing of Imo citizens. If that was the case, both parties would have followed due process and approached the courts as prescribed by law, in relation to matters like this.”

He lamented that since the inception of the present administration in the state, Imo has never experienced any modicum of peace.

Nwadike said: “Rather than tormenting and unleashing terror on Imolites, APC Government in the state should begin to champion a harmonized and defined strategy for leadership excellence and good governance.

“We hereby call on the federal government to reign in their surrogates in Imo State to avoid a total breakdown of law and anarchy in Imo State before it’s too late.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

