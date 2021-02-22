Dodo resumes duty as Buhari’s ADC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Abubakar bows out

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Lt. Col Yusuf Muktar Dodo, has officially resumed duties as Aide-De-Camp (ADC), to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former ADC Colonel Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, has bowed out and has also completed his promotion studies in Chile.

Dodo, the Academy Adjutant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), was appointed ADC last month, as confirmed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Abubakar, who handed over Monday after Dodo understudied him for almost three weeks to learn the ropes of his new assignment, conclude handing/taking over process and daily briefings accordingly, was accompanied by his wife and daughter, during brief ceremony.

He is due for the rank of Brigadier General after completing promotional course in Chile.

He was nominated to attend a five months Strategic and Defence Course at Santiago Chile (from 8 March – 30 July 2021).

The course is a prerequisite for his next promotion to the rank of Brigadier-General in the last quarter 2021 and posting outside the shores of the country as a Defence Attachee/Adviser in keeping with the customs and tradition of recognising Officers that served as Aide-De- Camp to the President and concluded tour of duty without any blemish.

Abubakar, is the longest serving ADC to a civilian president (having served in that position for almost six years), and the second longest serving ADC in the history of Armed Forces of Nigeria after late Colonel Walbe who served General Yakubu Gowon for nine (9) years.

The 48 year-old ADC, who had served in various Army units and formations within and outside Nigeria at different capacities also recommended his successor by nominating three seasoned and trustworthy Army Officers to President Buhari, and the Commander-in-Chief picked Dodo.

Abubakar will leave for Santiago Chile on March 8.

