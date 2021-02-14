District FM launches online radio platform

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria-Canada based media company, District Communications has launched the online version of its radio station, District FM.

In a statement published on its social media handles, District Communications announced today that it has launched an online Radio station named District FM. The station which is already operational can be accessed through the internet with low data usage.

District FM has a user-friendly website where people can go to and listen to trending songs, talk shows and programs. The website is supported by a functional and aesthetically appealing mobile app. The mobile app which is best suited for smartphones and is available in its respective stores.

District FM is a Nigerian owned company and was founded in 2018, and first aired on January 2 2020. District FM has its office in Lagos and Toronto, Canada. The station has been projected to have thousands and possibly millions of listeners, spread across the seven continents of the world. Anyone with a good internet connection and mobile device can tune in to its entertaining content.

“We are on a mission to provide the world with the best radio service when it comes to music. Wherever you are in the world our audience can get to listen to the best music and talk shows available on planet Earth” said Innocent Michael, MD/CEO of District FM. “Our team is made up of experienced professionals who are passionate about radio broadcasting” he added.

District FM has already mapped out interesting and educating programs that are bound to thrill listeners. Working from the comfort of their office in Surulere, OAPs broadcast live to thousands of listeners every day of the week.

As the station’s motto is Better Gbedu Non-stop, this shows that the station is committed to the goal of always playing the latest afrohitz songs and lots more genres (mainstream and alternative music).

Like every other radio station, District FM will run advertisements for local and international brands. The station also plans to launch some of the best podcasts in Africa and North America, that will be anchored by seasoned speakers.

With hundreds of people joining the internet every day, District FM has been predicted to become one of the biggest visual radio stations in the world in a short while.

