Digital Space’s Abitoye floats foundation to help poor Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh

Digital Space founder, Olubukola Abitoye, has launched a foundation aimed at offering succour to the less privileged Nigerians against the economic hardship orchestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Space Capital Limited offers a wide range of financial services with seamless solutions in asset management, corporate finance, and business advisory, on-lending, forex services, brokerage and dealings, crowdfunding and aggregation.

Abitoye said that having experienced poverty as a child, the foundation, Florence Modupe Foundation, was floated in honour of her mother who single-handedly raised her from the tender age of five, after the demise of her father.

The foundation was also unveiled on her 40th birthday, alongside the launching of her book; Guiding Grace.

She said: “I am honoured to meet with so many women and men today who are deeply passionate about development and sustainable growth. Your energy and dedication are truly inspiring. I want to say that this enthusiastic engagement of civil society sets the tone for our journey that starts today. I have chosen today to kick off something that I am most passionate about and if you are here in this room, it is because you share that passion too.

“What we are setting out to achieve from this day is no mean feat, but with a vision like ours; dreams will come true and success stories will be told at the end of this race,” she added.

Abitoye is has over a decade of professional experience in the financial sector and a proven track record as a key player in facilitating major transformations in areas such as Investment Banking, Assets Management, Insurance, and Fintech of key banking institutions among others.

