DSS attacks Sunday Igboho on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

By Adeola Badru

Men of the Department of State Security(DSS), have allegedly attacked Chief Sunday Adeyemo who is popularly known as “Igboho” in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The armed DSS was said to have attacked Sunday Igboho at Guru Maraj’s area in Ibadan on Friday, while he was going to a point of unknown meeting in the state capital.

Sunday Igboho, while speaking with newsmen, lamented that he was disappointed that he was attacked without committing any offence by men of DSS who on the instruction of unknown authorities, attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

He said, despite their effrontery to stop him, he had managed to have his way to point of his scheduled meeting.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

