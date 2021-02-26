Breaking News
Translate

DSS attacks Sunday Igboho on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

On 4:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Men of the Department of State Security(DSS), have allegedly attacked Chief Sunday Adeyemo who is popularly known as “Igboho” in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The armed DSS was said to have attacked Sunday Igboho at Guru Maraj’s area in Ibadan on Friday, while he was going to a point of unknown meeting in the state capital.

Also read: VIDEO: What Fani-Kayode said about herdsmen at Sunday Igboho’s residence in Ibadan

Sunday Igboho, while speaking with newsmen, lamented that he was disappointed that he was attacked without committing any offence by men of DSS who on the instruction of unknown authorities, attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

He said, despite their effrontery to stop him, he had managed to have his way to point of his scheduled meeting.

More details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!