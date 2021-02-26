Detaining Sunday Igboho will be your biggest mistake, Fani Kayode warns FG

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Friday cautioned the Nigerian government to desist from arresting and detaining a political activist, Sunday Igboho, noting that detaining him would be the biggest mistake President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would make.

He called for dialogue, saying that dialogue is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war

About an hour ago, the Department of the State Service, DSS, and other security agents attempted to arrest Igboho who was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

The arrest was foiled by Igboho’s men who allegedly denied security agents access to Igboho.

Reacting to the attempted arrest via his Facebook handle, Fani-kayode said: “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the FG that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yorubas and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: