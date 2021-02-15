Deoba Authentic releases new hit, Beautiful II with video

Kindly Share This Story:

FERN Music and Vibes & Motion presents versatile and award winning Nigerian /London based, entertainer, afrobeats singing sensation, song writer, Artiste/Dj Deoba Authentic after the success of previously released songs like “Take it off” and “Rollercoaster” amongst others.

Deoba Authentic unleashes this topnotch catchy hit vibe, accompanied with an amazing video titled “Beautiful II”.

“Beautiful II by Deoba Authentic a captivating comical visualiser with an interesting love story of how Authe and Baby Beauty met for the first time. You will see how Shakiti and Money Man tried their luck with Baby Beauty before she finally realised love was the motivating force driving Authe towards her.”

Deoba Authentic with his Soulful RnB vocals and 100% Afro flavours gives “Beautiful II” its unique verge and sound, makes it cool to Cruise to and perfect for the dance floors. “Beautiful II” is available on all the digital platforms for streaming and downloads and “Beautiful II” promises to rock speakers and airwaves nationwide

