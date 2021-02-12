Kindly Share This Story:

Vanguard reporter, Mrs Ebunoluwa Sessou, and her husband, Mr. John Sessou, a staff of Silverbird Television, were among hundreds of Lagosians including pensioners, traders, pregnant women and children rendered homeless by the Lagos State Task Force on Monday, February 8, during a demolition exercise.

The Task Force officials invaded Oke-Egan community, Kayetoro by Eleko Junction, Ibeju Lekki in the early hours of Monday and demolished over 200 houses rendering, families homeless.

Speaking on the demolition exercise, one of the victims, Mrs. Sessousaid: “The demolition exercise took place around 4a.m.

“My house, alongside over 200 others, were demolished by Lagos State Task Force.

“Investigation carried out by the residents revealed that Oke-Egan Kayetoro was not committed to the Idera Scheme by the Lagos State Government before buying the land.

“It was mapped out with the Military Quarters, which was within the 80 in the survey plan of the area. But not released yet.

“The community wrote letters to the governor, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, House Committee on Land, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

“We also wrote all necessary ministries including Physical Planning, Lands Bureau, New Town Development Authority, NTDA, Office of Surveyor-General, on ratification on the land and there were assurances that there will considerations to release the land to the community.

“Unfortunately, the Lagos State Task Force unleashed havoc on us and turned us to wanderers on the streets. This is satanic.

“We call on all Nigerians to rise up for us. We are begging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come to our aid.

“We are helpless and homeless. Children and women have been rendered homeless,” she lamented.

