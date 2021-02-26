Delta Polls: Sapele PDP flags off campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Sapele Local Government Area has flagged off its council election campaigns on Thursday, calling on voters to re-elect Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, the former Sapele local government council boss who is seeking a second term in office.

The PDP campaign train at Ugborhen, Ozue and other Communitys met Party leaders and faithfuls in ward 20, 19, 18, 17, 16 and 15 saw the chairman of the campaign committee,Hon Julius Egbedi, Delta State Commissioner of Agriculture, member representing Sapele in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Felix Anirah, PDP chieftain and Special Project Director of Asaba International Airport, Hon Austine

Ayemidejor, Chief Ejaife Odebala, Chairman Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Chief Perkins Umukoro,party LGA Chairman, Chief Benson Okorodudu Chairman Protocol/Publicity Committee of campaign, and others.

The leaders while speaking in turns, assured voters that with the return of Inoaghan, the development which the Local Government has been experiencing was bound to continue

“You know we have never had it so good like this, that is why we are saying PDP is the only party that have your interest at heart, the past three years has seen Hon Inoaghan doing what no other chairman has done, not only has he touched our roads, development has been steady with the Governor of the state, Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa behind it, we are now experiencing infrastructural development like never before, so we urge you to vote a party that have your feeling, a party that will be there for you, let’s come out enmasse March 6th and vote for Eugene so that we can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy” Chief Umukoro told the excited crowd who had come to welcome them.

Speaking in the same vein Austine Ayemidejor said that the turn out of party faithfuls and residents is a testimony of how much PDP has done for the people of Delta State, with recourse to the governor’s massive infrastructural development and to say thank you to him, we owe it to vote enmasse, and I know that the people of Delta State and Sapele in particular will vote PDP, because it is the only party that cares for them, adding that PDP is the only party in Delta State, he therefore enjoin voters to come out enmasse on March 6th, to vote Inoaghan again.

Expressing optimism the Chairman of contact and mobilization committee of the campaign, Hon Austine Ayemidejor said that “PDP will win in every ward of the local government.

Again, the Special Project Director of Asaba International Airport Austine Ayemidejor said that as far as he was concern there was no opposition party in the local government area, adding that PDP has always won elections in Delta State from 1998 till date.

There can be no opposition with a party that wins only two local government out of twenty-five, Delta State is PDP, and it will always remain PDP by the grace of God, he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the campaign committee Hon Julius Egbedi who was speaking during the flag off ceremony said that the ceremony was a huge success as party faithfuls came out in their numbers for the ceremony, adding that the turn out for the March 6th, election would be more. In continuation, Hon Julius Egbedi said that he was sure of victory for the party.

Kindly Share This Story: