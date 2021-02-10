Delta LG polls:PDP presents flags to chairmanship candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday presented flags to its chairmanship candidates and their deputies in the 25 local government areas for the March 6, 2021 council elections in the state.

Speaking at the event held at the party’s Secretariat in Asaba, Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said that with the numerous achievements of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in the state, the party had many projects to campaign with.

He called on all party faithful to prepare for electioneering and urged them to ensure that they adhered to COVID-19 protocol during the rallies.

Esiso said that Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) was ready to conduct free and fair elections, and remarked that the opposition was not prepared for the elections.

He urged leaders to give total support to all candidates of the party to enable them win the elections convincingly.

“Today is a very important day in the history of our great party. I apologise to members of our party throughout the state for shutting them out of this exercise; it was due to the COVID-19 protocol.

“The election of chairmen and councilors has been slated for March 6, 2021 and in December, 2020, we took out time to select our candidates in a way and manner that ensured peaceful relations within the party.

“For those not satisfied with the process, we apologise and we are sorry; today is not your turn, tomorrow could be your turn, so be patient.

“We have taken actions to ensure that our party wins the elections come March 6 and we have a lot to campaign with because our Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has performed very well in every Ward in the state.

“So, get yourselves acquainted with all the projects executed in every ward because they are the instruments you will require in the campaigns,” Esiso stated.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the candidates, Dr Richard Kofi of Ughelli South Local Government Area, thanked the party for the opportunity to have him and his colleagues as its flag bearers and assured that victory would be secured for all candidates on March 6.

Those presented with flags were Kelvin Okwechime, Aniocha North; Jude Chukwunwike, Aniocha South; William Agadi, Bomadi; Godknows Angele, Burutu; Victor Ofobrukueta, Ethiope East; Oghenedoro Ovwoso, Ethiope West; Victor Ebonka, Ika North East; Sunday Tatabuzogwu, Ika South and Christian Iteire, Isoko North.

Others were Victor Asasa, Isoko South; Juan Governor, Ndokwa East; Obi Nzete, Ndokwa West; Isaiah Esiovwa, Okpe; Innocent Esewezie, Oshimili North; Kelvin Ezenyili, Oshimili South; Isaac Aguanah, Patani; Eugene Inoaghan, Sapele;Jite Brown, Udu and Possible Ajede, Ukwuani.

Also given the flag were Godwin Adode, Ughelli North; Richard Kofi, Ughelli South; Ramsey Onoyake, Uvwie; Smart Asekutu, Warri North; Michael Tidi, Warri South and Duke Tuoyo, Warri South-West.

