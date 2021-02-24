Breaking News
Delta LG polls Okorodudu assures of PDP victory in sapele

..Begins Campaign February 25th

The Chairman of the Protocol/Publicity Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sapele Chapter, in the forthcoming local government Elections,  Olorogun Benson Okorodudu  has expressed confidence that the party is ready and prepared for March 6th election.

Okorodudu who was speaking yesterday on the release of the itinerary for the LG forthcoming elections said “the party has done so much for the people of Sapele and we know we will come out victorious on March 6th, the total transformation in the town is a testimony to what the  people known about PDP , so come that day they will vote for the party who has their feeling at heart” he said.

Meanwhile ahead of the elections, Okorodudu release itinerary for the party campaign scheduled to begin on the 25th of February, with the final rally slated for March 4th, 2021.

He also  appeals to all party faithfuls and Campaign Committee members at all levels to be part of an historic assignment aim at reelecting  Hon. Eugene inoaghan, for a historic second term.

